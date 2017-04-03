Play Birds, Bats, Baseball to Win St. Louis Cardinals Tickets

April 3, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Cardinals, Contest, tickets, Win

Win: A pair tickets see the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, April 7, 2017, at 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Contest Ends: Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK on Tuesday, April 4, and call in for your chance to play Birds, Bats, or Baseball.

Upon hearing the cue to call, the twelfth caller to get through to the Station contest line will have the chance to win a prize by participating in the Birds, Bats, or Baseball game upon confirmation of eligibility.

The designated caller will be asked three questions to which the answer to each is one of three options: Birds, Bats, or Baseball.

You must correctly answer all three questions to win!

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, April 7, 2017Read the official contest rules. 

