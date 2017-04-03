FINALLY!…Missouri Cracking Down on Those Maddening Left Lane Drivers

Greg Hewitt April 3, 2017 9:04 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Left lane drivers, Missouri drivers

Oh, thank you God, it’s about time!

There is nothing worse than getting stuck behind of of these slow-poke left lane drivers…and it only seems to happen when you’re in a hurry, right?

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is beginning a campaign to remind highway drivers to stay out of the left lane unless they are passing.

Left lane driving is a leading cause of road rage and troopers are planning an aggressive driving enforcement campaign. They will also target distracted drivers and those who follow other vehicles too closely.

