FINALLY!…Missouri Cracking Down on Those Maddening Left Lane Drivers

Oh, thank you God, it’s about time!
There is nothing worse than getting stuck behind of of these slow-poke left lane drivers…and it only seems to happen when you’re in a hurry, right?
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is beginning a campaign to remind highway drivers to stay out of the left lane unless they are passing.
Left lane driving is a leading cause of road rage and troopers are planning an aggressive driving enforcement campaign. They will also target distracted drivers and those who follow other vehicles too closely.