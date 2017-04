Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys gave the most exciting performance of the night at the 2017 ACM Awards on Sunday, where they teamed up for a medley of their collaborative hit “God, Your Mama and Me” and BSB’s 1997 chart-topper ”Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” The big moment came at the close of the show, when the group’s joined forces to perform the tracks and deliver some epic, standing ovation-worthy choreography.

