Animal Planet to Launch Show to Help Overweight Dogs & Cats

Animal Planet is launching a new series called My Fat Pet, which will focus on helping overweight dogs and cats shed weight through diet and exercise over a four-month period. According to the network, animal trainer Travis Borsen uses “creative techniques” to inspire owners to take better care of their pets. For example, one owner is forced to wear a weighted vest to experience the way that their overweight family dog is feeling. Obese animals are more likely to experience high blood pressure, diabetes and heart failure, as well as shortened life expectancy. My Fat Pet will premiere this fall.

