Saint Louis Zoo Chosen As Nation’s “Best Zoo”

The Saint Louis Zoo was chosen as the top winner in the nation’s “Best Zoo” category of the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest sponsored by USA Today. The Saint Louis Zoo was among 20 nominated U.S. zoos, all accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and hand-picked by a panel of zoo and family travel experts.

Visitors to 10Best.com were asked to vote for their favorite U.S. zoo from Feb. 27 to March 27. The results of the top 10 were announced today.

“After being voted America’s Top Free Attraction in 2016, we’re humbled to be chosen now as the Best Zoo by our dedicated fans in the St. Louis region, across Missouri and friends around the country,” said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo. “Our visitors, volunteers, members, generous donors, employees, and especially the taxpayers of St. Louis City and St. Louis County are the real champions. It’s through their strong support that we can provide superior care for the animals, save wildlife in wild places, connect people with nature, and offer a great place to spend time with friends and family members.”

The top 10 Best Zoos list includes:

1. Saint Louis Zoo – St. Louis

2. Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium – Omaha

3. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum – Tucson

4. Fort Worth Zoo – Fort Worth

5. Riverbanks Zoo & Garden – Columbia, S.C.

6. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo – Colorado Springs

7. San Diego Zoo – San Diego

8. Brookfield Zoo – Chicago

9. Audubon Zoo – New Orleans

10. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo – Cleveland

On its website, USA Today offered this description of the Saint Louis Zoo: “Situated within the nation’s largest urban park, the free-to-the-public St. Louis Zoo features

a stunning diversity of animals — more than 600 species in total. The zoo is divided into six zones, including Lakeside Crossing where the award-winning Sea Lion Sound combines a stellar exhibit experience with educational presentations and shows. At River’s Edge, visitors journey along the Amazon backwaters in South America, through the African savanna, across North American wetlands and deep into an Asian forest to see everything from hippos, African dogs and hyenas to giant anteaters and Andean bears.”

