Mandy Moore Shares Throwback Pic With Justin Timberlake

March 31, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: 90's music, Justin Timberlake, Mandy Moore, throwback photos

If you love the ’90s, then you’re really going to love the nostalgic pic that Mandy Moore shared this week in honor of Throwback Thursday. “Summer of 1999,” the 32-year-old Moore wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of her and Justin Timberlake wearing similar white shirts. “Abercrombie t-shirts and bucket hats. Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile!”

People notes that on The Late Late Show in November, Moore recalled that Timberlake once told her back in the day, “You have big feet for a girl.” She added, “I’m sure he doesn’t remember this at all. But I was so impressionable and I thought the world of him. He was on a pedestal. I mean, 16 years later, it’s stuck with me.”

