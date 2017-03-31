Goldie Hawn Deems Snatched the “Best” Film She’s Made

Goldie Hawn said at CinemaCon on Thursday that her new film Snatched, which also stars Amy Schumer, is her best yet. “I’m a mother to my daughter and I’m a mother to Amy, and that’s what mattered–it’s that movie that matters,” Hawn told Entertainment Weekly of the mother-daughter action comedy. “It doesn’t compare to any other movie I’ve ever done…I’m saying it’s the best. It was great.” Hawn and Schumer also shared an exclusive sneak peek from the film, which shows Hawn’s scared-y cat mom character giving her daughter (Schumer) a “rape whistle” shortly after they arrive in Ecuador for vacation. Snatched hits theaters on May 12.