Will Beyoncé Voice Nala for ‘Lion King’ Remake?

By Robyn Collins

Can you imagine a more perfect voice for Lion King’s Nala than Beyoncé? Neither can director Jon Favreau.

Favreau is directing Disney’s new live-action Lion King, and sources close to the production say he wants Queen Bey to be the voice of the famous lioness, reports Variety.

Apparently, the singer has not committed to the film yet because she is currently pregnant with twins. However, because it’s a voice-acting role, she won’t have to be on camera so it’s possible that she’ll agree to take on the project.

Donald Glover is already signed on to voice Simba and James Earl Jones is reprising his role as Simba’s father, Mufasa.

The studio’s interest in live-action adaptations follows the successes of Alice in Wonderland (2010), Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015), and, most recently, Beauty and the Beast.

This would mark Beyoncé’s first movie role since appearing on the Fox animated film Epic.

She also acted in the 2009 thriller Obsessed, the 2006 movie musical Dreamgirls, and 2002 Mike Myers comedy Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Lion King was released in 1994 and is one of the highest-grossing animated films to date, bringing in $968.5 million worldwide.