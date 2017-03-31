5 Best and Worst States for Retirees

Think Florida is the ideal spot to retire? There are far better, according to Bankrate. The Sunshine State came in only at the No. 17 spot on Bankrate’s list of the best states for retirees, based on cost of living, quality of health care, crime, weather, and other factors. Unfortunately for sun worshippers, the states that came out on top tend to be a bit chilly. The best and worst states:

Best:

1. New Hampshire

2. Colorado

3. Maine

4. Iowa

5. Minnesota

Worst:

1. Alaska

2. West Virginia

3. Arkansas

4. New Mexico

5. Louisiana

But if nibblin’ on sponge cake and watchin’ the sun bake sounds like your kind of life, here’s some good news: Soon, you’ll be able to live exactly that lifestyle in the upcoming Latitude Margaritaville, a senior-living community by Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville. Check it out here!

