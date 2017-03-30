What’s New At Busch Stadium?

The boys of summer will be back in St. Louis this coming Sunday and 102.5 KEZK got an exclusive tour of what fans can expect at the ballpark this season.

Cardinals Nation Food Truck

The newest and coolest thing that will be traveling all around St. Louis this season will be the Cardinals Nation Food Truck! The food truck menu consists of 10 entree offerings including fan favorites from the Cardinals Nation Restaurant like nachos, bacon ribs, and four cheese mac and cheese!

Fans can follow the #CardsFoodTruck on Twitter @CardsFoodTruck and on the cardinals website at cardinals.com/foodtruck

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

New Promotion Items for 2017

The Cardinals will continue to provide more fans the opportunity to take home a stadium giveaway by keep the item quantity at 30,000 for a majority of the promotional dates!

Throughout the entire 2017 season, the Cardinals will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 World Championship team and 30th anniversary of the 1987 National League Champions with a number of special promotional items:

May 17 – Replica 1967 World Series Championship Mystery Ring

May 19 – Adult 1987 Red Mesh Battling Practice Jersey

June 30 – 1967 World Series Championship Beer Stein

July 28 -1967 World Series Championship Trophy

Aug 11 – Adult 1987 Road Gray Mystery Jersey

Aug 12 – Replica 1987 National League Championship Ring

April 8 – Yadier Molina Bobblehead

April 28 – Bruce Sutter Garden Gnome

June 11 – Rawlings Kids Baseball Glove

June 23 – Adult Cardinals Pullover

July 9 – Cardinals Snapback Hat

Visit cardinal.com/promotions for a complete up to date list of the promotional schedule.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fan Food Challenge Winner

The Red Bird, a breaded chicken breast, tossed in Buffalo Wing sauce, served on a sweet bun, with Provel cheese and ranch dressing served with a side of tater tots. The Red Bird will be sold at the Double Play Tap & Grill in section 135 and at the Perficient Perch in section 359.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FredBird’s Nest Play Area & Play Zone

The Family Pavilion is open 1 1/2 hours prior to each game and continues until the end of the game. All guests with a day-of-game ticket are admitted to this area free of charge; however, there is a fee to participate in some of the games and activities.

The following are some of the activities that are featured in the Family Pavilion:

Batting Cage

Speed Pitch

Virtual Realty game area

T-Ball Cages

Soft-Play Play Area (Socks Required)

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

New Arrivals at the Team Store

Attached to Busch Stadium, selling your favorite player’s jerseys, authentic memorabilia and so much more.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Extra Info You Should Know!

Fans can bring in their own food & drinks into Busch Stadium for all 81 games.

Alcohol, bottles, cans, thermoses, hard-sided coolers, outside cups and mugs are not permitted.

Backpacks are not permitted. Duffle bags, tote bags, cinch bags, and purses no larger than 16 x 16 x 8 inches are permitted.

Gate Times:

Opening Day gates will open 5:05 pm

Gates open 1 1/2 hours prior to Monday – Thursday games (excluding holidays), and two hours prior to Friday – Sunday games.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Other events happening at Busch Stadium besides Baseball….

Metallica on Sunday, June 4. First show in St. Louis in nearly 9 years.

Billy Joel on Thursday, September 21. First solo stadium appearance in St. Louis.

For more cardinals and Busch Stadium information visit cardinals.com