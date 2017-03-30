MUST SEE: Drone Footage of the Soon-to-be Destroyed Crestwood Mall

Every time I drive by what’s left of the old Crestwood Mall, which is in the final stages of being torn down, I can’t help but to feel a little sad. Having grown up in St. Louis, that mall was one of the cornerstones of my social calendar, especially back in the 80’s.

Orange Julius….Woolworths…The food court…They didn’t call it the “Ultra Mall” for nothing. I’ve written about this before HERE.

A local musician Christian Kirk recently sent in a drone equipped with a camera to examine the wreckage in early March, resulting in a what I think is an amazing two-minute video documenting the gutted building.

“I work at an agency so I do like, corporate-y stuff,” Kirk tells the Riverfront Times. “But in my own free time I kinda do whatever. Just express myself and look for weird ideas. My brother said, ‘Oh you should go shoot something at the mall, at Crestwood, with your drone.”

Click Here to read more.