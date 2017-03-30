“Frozen” Original Ending Revealed for the First Time!!

Trish March 30, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Elsa, Frozen, kids, Movies

Frozen producer Peter Del Vecho has revealed for the first time that the original ending was much different than what played out in the movie. It featured Elsa as an evil Snow Queen who was stood up at the altar on her wedding day and froze her own heart so she would never love again. Anna was a pure-hearted heroine who wasn’t related to Elsa, but later helped her unthaw her heart. And Kristoff ended up being a sociopath. “We started out with an evil female villain and an innocent female heroine and the ending involved a big epic battle with snow monsters that Elsa had created as her army,” Vecho tells Entertainment Weekly. “The problem was that we felt like we had seen it before. It wasn’t satisfying.” He adds, “We had no emotional connection to Elsa–we didn’t care about her because she had spent the whole movie being the villain.” Whoa.

 

Read more here.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live