“Frozen” Original Ending Revealed for the First Time!!

Frozen producer Peter Del Vecho has revealed for the first time that the original ending was much different than what played out in the movie. It featured Elsa as an evil Snow Queen who was stood up at the altar on her wedding day and froze her own heart so she would never love again. Anna was a pure-hearted heroine who wasn’t related to Elsa, but later helped her unthaw her heart. And Kristoff ended up being a sociopath. “We started out with an evil female villain and an innocent female heroine and the ending involved a big epic battle with snow monsters that Elsa had created as her army,” Vecho tells Entertainment Weekly. “The problem was that we felt like we had seen it before. It wasn’t satisfying.” He adds, “We had no emotional connection to Elsa–we didn’t care about her because she had spent the whole movie being the villain.” Whoa.

