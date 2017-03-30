DID YOU KNOW: You’re Probably Microwaving Your Leftovers Wrong

Do you ever heat something up in the microwave, like big plate of spaghetti? But the middle is still cold, so you mix it up . . . toss it in for 30 more seconds . . . and then burn the %&$% out of your mouth?

It happens because microwaves can’t really penetrate that far into a deep pile of food like pasta, or leftover Chinese. That’s why the edges are hot, and the middle isn’t.

So instead of piling it up in a big mound, try arranging it in the shape of a DONUT . . . a circle of pasta, with a hole in the middle.

It should heat more evenly that way, so you’ll only have to zap it once. And there won’t be any hotter-than-lava sections, so you’re less likely to burn your mouth.

Apparently it helps with other foods too. Like if you’re re-heating a bunch of drumsticks, arrange them in a circle so the meaty part is near the edge of the plate, and the bone is facing in, toward the middle.

Something like this…

