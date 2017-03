As Americans flock to sunny climes like Florida and California, a Deadspin reader asks the question: What state do people visit the least? “The clear answer is North Dakota,” replies columnist Drew Magary. “It’s frigid and barren. There are no big cities, no major colleges, no World’s Biggest Ball of Yarn to stare at. It has a grand total of one national park. It’s like a worse Nebraska. At least the other Dakota got Mount Rushmore!”

What state bores you the most?

