WATCH: John Legend Impromptu Concert at London Train Station

Trish March 29, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Concert, John Legend, John Legend at train station, Music

Um I would lose my mind if I just happen to be in the airport when this was happening!! John Legend surprised London commuters this morning when he played an impromptu concert at the St. Pancras train station. ET reports that he had just gotten off a train from Paris when he sat down at one of the station’s public pianos to belt out hits like “All of Me” and “Ordinary People.” A few moments before his performance, Legend tipped off fans by tweeting, “Arriving at London St. Pancras station on Eurostar. Do they still have that piano there?”  And “Ordinary People” is my fave!!!

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live