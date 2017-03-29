WATCH: John Legend Impromptu Concert at London Train Station

Um I would lose my mind if I just happen to be in the airport when this was happening!! John Legend surprised London commuters this morning when he played an impromptu concert at the St. Pancras train station. ET reports that he had just gotten off a train from Paris when he sat down at one of the station’s public pianos to belt out hits like “All of Me” and “Ordinary People.” A few moments before his performance, Legend tipped off fans by tweeting, “Arriving at London St. Pancras station on Eurostar. Do they still have that piano there?” And “Ordinary People” is my fave!!!