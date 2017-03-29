VIDEO: Mom Livid Over Special Needs Son’s ‘Traumatizing’ TSA Pat-Down

March 29, 2017
Filed Under: Special needs children, TSA Body Scans and Pat Downs

Texas mom’s anger toward the TSA is going viral after she shared a video of her special-needs son receiving an intrusive pat-down at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Sunday.

“We have been through hell this morning,” Jennifer Williamson wrote on Facebook alongside the two-minute clip, which shows her teenage son being aggressively frisked. “Somehow these power-tripping TSA agents who are traumatizing children and doing whatever they feel like without any cause need to be reined in.”

Williamson’s son Aaron has a sensory processing disorder that makes people oversensitive to touch. Williamson adds that they were detained by TSA for so long that they wound up missing their flight.

