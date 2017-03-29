The 5 Items You’re Most Likely to Forget to Pack

We’ve given you all kinds of packing tips around here — including, just last week, a life-changing video on how to pack a whopping 130 items in a carry-on, so you never risk losing checked luggage. Now, consider this your latest gentle reminder from Jet Set about what to have in your suitcase so you’re never without it when you need it.

According to Travel + Leisure, Amazon tracked the most common items ordered on its app last year, providing a glimpse into the smaller (but ever-so-important) travel items that we often forget. Take a look through the top five — and don’t let it be you!

1. Phone Chargers

Last year, Amazon shoppers ordered 11 million of these items — and then promptly left them hanging in the wall in their homes, or even in the wall at the airport before or between flights. Womp womp.

2. Camera Chargers

This one’s tough, because unlike your typical standard iPhone charger, your DSLR battery pack charger may be harder to find and more expensive to replace.

3. Toothpaste

At least this one’s affordable and easy to replace: Shoppers purchased 3.75 million tubes of toothpaste through the site’s mobile app last year. Of course, the front desk or housekeeping at a hotel can often solve this problem easily. (Just don’t forget to tip.) At any rate, this is a great item to have in your go bag so you always have it with you in your carryon, before you realize you need it.

4. Swimsuits

Unless you’re comfortable going au naturale, you’re going to want your swimsuit wherever there’s a pool or an inviting beach. But many folks forget to pack these small but critical-for-fun items.

5. Hair Brushes and Combs

People bought 2.6 million of these items from Amazon while on the go last year, when they forgot to toss them in their bags.