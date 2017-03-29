IHOP Waiter Going Viral After Helping Woman Eat

An IHOP waiter in Springfield, IL is going viral after someone took a pic of him helping a woman eat her meal. The woman was there with her husband and he usually helps her eat because she has some medical issues that make it hard for her. The waiter, Joe Thomas, wanted them to be able to enjoy the meal so he stopped in.

“I always see him stop eating to feed her and I was like ‘heck, if I’m not doing anything why don’t I go feed her so he can eat and everyone can be happy?’ My parents always told me to treat people equally and that’s what I try to do all the time,” Thomas said.

A customer snapped a photo, posted it on Facebook and everyone is sharing it!

“Thomas said since this photo went viral, he received a job opportunity to become a nurse.” Read more here.