$5 Cardinal Tickets on Sale Now

March 29, 2017 3:45 PM
The St. Louis Cardinals and Community Coffee are teaming up once again to present fans with a special discount ticket offer. On sale now, fans can purchase tickets for just $5 to watch the Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 17-19 and the Toronto Blue Jays on April 25-27.

The $5 tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/communitycoffee. Community Coffee is the proud coffee partner of the St. Louis Cardinals.

