Woman’s Apology Note for Being Rude to Starbucks Barista Goes Viral

We’re all capable of losing our cool and overreacting to stuff, and the drive-thru can bring out the worst in even the most mild-mannered, but it’s all about whether you own up to it afterwards .

A 20-year-old barista named Andrew Richardson was working the drive-thru at a Starbucks in central California last Monday when a woman he waited on got annoyed when he said they were out of cup carriers. Then he wouldn’t take some trash she tried to hand him, because he said it was a health violation. So she got even more annoyed.

Andrew says she wasn’t even that rude, but SHE thought she was. So she went back the next day with a handwritten apology note, and she also gave him a $50 TIP.

The note was pretty long, but here’s part of it . . .

Quote, “The thought of leaving a trail of unkindness like that is not the path I want to reflect. Not for you, not for me. You are a young man [who’s] clearly working hard to build a future, and you should be commended. Keep up your attitude of cheer and hope. [And] stay hopeful no matter what kind of people cross your path.”

She signed the note “Debbie.” She added a line at the end where she said she learned an important lesson about kindness, compassion, and staying humble.

That’s a lesson we can all learn.

Click here to read more.