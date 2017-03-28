Olivia Newton John & John Travolta Will Reprise Their Grease Roles

March 28, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Grease, John Travolta, Olivia Newton John, Sandy and Danny

Can you believe it has been almost 40 years since Danny and Sandy drove off into the sky after Rydell High graduation?!

Well don’t worry Grease fans, stars Olivia Newton John and John Travolta are already making plans for some sort of reunion coming soon.

Olivia said…

“We are thinking up ways. Nothing to announce yet. Forty year anniversary of Grease, which I can’t believe. Time goes so fast. It is so exciting.”

Many fans say they would love to see a “Where are they now?” But for the time being we will just have to enjoy the two singing at the 2002 Grease DVD Release Party:

Click here to read the full interview with Olivia Newton John. 

