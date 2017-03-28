Listen to Win Tickets to Matchbox Twenty & County Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Win: A pair of tickets to see Matchbox Twenty and County Crows, with special guest Rivers & Rust perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 31, 2017

Listen all day to KEZK, Tuesday through Friday, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Matchbox Twenty and County Crows, with special guest Rivers & Rust perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at 8 p.m.

We’re giving away five pairs of tickets each day!

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at noon, and you can get lawn seats for just $15 during the first week of sales. For more ticket information, go to LiveNation.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 31, 2017 . Read the official contest rules.