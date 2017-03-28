Listen to Win Tickets to Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

March 28, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: 20, Contest, Counting Crows, hollywood casino amphitheatre, Matchbox Twenty, St. Louis, tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, with special guest Rivers & Rust perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 31, 2017

Listen all day to KEZK, Tuesday through Friday, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, with special guest Rivers & Rust perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at 8 p.m.

We’re giving away five pairs of tickets each day!

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at noon, and you can get lawn seats for just $15 during the first week of sales. For more ticket information, go to LiveNation.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 31, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live