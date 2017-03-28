Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died in Car Accident

March 28, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Katy Perry

By Annie Reuter

Katy Perry is mourning the loss of one of her die-hard fans this week.

Katie Bell, an 18-year-old from Benton, Louisiana, died on Saturday (March 25) in a car accident. According to KTBS, Bell lost control of her car and collided head-on with another vehicle. Both drivers were killed on the scene.

Several Perry fans started the #RIPKatycatKatie hashtag and the sad story made its way to Perry. The singer then tweeted out a message to honor her late fan as well as changed her own Twitter handle to read #ripkatycatKatie.

“We see you angel and we love and will miss you. KC’s, light a candle for Katie. Rest In Peace,” Perry tweeted early Tuesday morning (March 28).

