Is Frozen Produce Healthier Than Fresh Produce?

When it comes to fruits and veggies, is fresh always best? According to a recent study, in certain instances frozen produce might actually contain more nutrients than fresh produce. “Our research shows that frozen fruits and vegetables are nutritionally equal to–and in some cases better than–their fresh-stored counterparts,” says lead study author Ronald Pegg. “In particular, vitamin A was greater in frozen fruits and vegetables than select fresh-stored fruits and vegetables.”

Frozen produce also holds onto its nutritional value better than fresh produce that’s stored in the fridge for five days.

