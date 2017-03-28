Glee’s Matthew Morrison Is Joining Grey’s Anatomy

Glee alum Matthew Morrison is returning to television for a guest role on medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Entertainment Tonight reports that the actor more or less confirmed the news by sharing a footage from the set of the hit ABC show in his Instagram story. “I’m back to filming. I can’t say what I’m on yet, but my name is Dr. Paul Stadler,” Morrison reveals in the video while wearing a tie and suit with his hair slicked back. A fan site has since shared video and on-set photos of Morrison filming on location in Los Angeles with Justin Chambers, who portrays Alex Karev on the show. While no other details have been released about the role, many fans speculate that Dr. Stadler could be the abusive estranged husband of Jo, played by Camilla Luddington.

