Cookie Dough Food Truck Coming to St. Louis

If you are a fan of cookie dough this will make your day a little sweeter!
Starting in May, Half Baked Cookie Dough Company will be serving COOKIE DOUGH to the St. Louis and St. Charles area from a food truck!
Customers will have a choice of their favorite cookie dough flavor, waffle cone or tub and if your not a fan of cookie dough they will have half-baked or fully-baked cookies too!
Half Baked Cookie can also cater your next private event or party with cookie dough!
Follow them on their social media outlets before they hit the streets!