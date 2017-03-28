Cookie Dough Food Truck Coming to St. Louis

If you are a fan of cookie dough this will make your day a little sweeter!

Starting in May, Half Baked Cookie Dough Company will be serving COOKIE DOUGH to the St. Louis and St. Charles area from a food truck!

Another day closer to hitting the streets. Picking up the food truck next week!! pic.twitter.com/kOGjCu4vIt — Cookie Dough MO (@CookiedoughSTL) March 24, 2017

Customers will have a choice of their favorite cookie dough flavor, waffle cone or tub and if your not a fan of cookie dough they will have half-baked or fully-baked cookies too!

Half Baked Cookie can also cater your next private event or party with cookie dough!

Follow them on their social media outlets before they hit the streets!