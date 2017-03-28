Chick-fil-A Restaurants Partner With the Cardinals to Offer Free Lunch

St. Louis-area Chick-fil-A® Restaurants have entered into an inaugural partnership with the St. Louis

Cardinals. As a part of the deal, all 13 area stores will offer a free Original Chick-fil-A Sandwich or 8-Count

Chicken Nugget to guests wearing Cardinals gear.

The giveaway will take place during Thursday home games from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The giveaway is a way to say “thank you” to customers and fans for their years of support.

The promotion is valid on the following dates:

April 27th

May 4th

June 1st and 15th

July 6th and 27th

Aug 10th and 24th

Sept 14th and 28th

WHEN: All Thursday Cardinals home games during the regular season from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To view the entire Cardinals schedule, click here!

WHERE: All St. Louis-area Chick-fil-A Restaurants

To locate a Chick-fil-A Restaurant, CLICK HERE!