Chick-fil-A Restaurants Partner With the Cardinals to Offer Free Lunch

March 28, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Cardinals, Chick-fil-A, Fast Food, home games, St. Louis

St. Louis-area Chick-fil-A® Restaurants have entered into an inaugural partnership with the St. Louis
Cardinals. As a part of the deal, all 13 area stores will offer a free Original Chick-fil-A Sandwich or 8-Count
Chicken Nugget to guests wearing Cardinals gear.

The giveaway will take place during Thursday home games from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The giveaway is a way to say “thank you” to customers and fans for their years of support.

The promotion is valid on the following dates:

April 27th
May 4th 
June 1st and 15th
July 6th and 27th
Aug 10th and 24th
Sept 14th and 28th

WHEN: All Thursday Cardinals home games during the regular season from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
To view the entire Cardinals schedule, click here!

WHERE: All St. Louis-area Chick-fil-A Restaurants
To locate a Chick-fil-A Restaurant, CLICK HERE! 

