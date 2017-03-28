69 New Emoji’s Announced

I have realized I’m totally dependent on emoji’s like a teenager. I left a note for someone (a handwritten note…with a pen!! GASP) and almost lost my mind when I couldn’t end it with an emoji!!! So I’m happy we have new ones on the way. Emoji creator Unicode Consortium has announced that it will unveil 69 new symbols this summer, including a breastfeeding woman, a bearded man, a T-Rex, and a mermaid. (You know, all the important stuff.) Other emojis of note include both a man and a woman doing yoga, a hedgehog and a zebra. If you’re one of the people who uses texting for the sole purpose of making plans involving food, additions that may be of interest to you include a fortune cookie, a dumpling, a sandwich–and, for the healthy people- broccoli. Here’s a video that shows all of the new emoji’s (or see them here):