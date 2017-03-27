Your Boss Will Judge You If Your Desk Is Too Messy . . . Or Too Clean?

March 27, 2017 11:09 AM
We don’t think anyone would be surprised that it can be unprofessional to have a super messy desk.  But you might not see THIS one coming:  It also might be unprofessional to have a desk that’s too CLEAN.

 

A new survey found 54% of bosses say it’s a red flag when one of their employees’ desks is too messy.  But 10% say they’re suspicious of an employee whose desk is too CLEAN.

 

They didn’t get into the reasons why, but we’re thinking it could be because a clean desk makes it seem like your workload is too light because you have enough time to constantly straighten up.

And since a messy desk can be linked to creativity, having a clean one could show you’re too uptight and uncreative.

The survey also found 15% of bosses have had an employee hang up something inappropriate in their cubicle.

