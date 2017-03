Nancy Cartwright, the voice of 10-year-old Bart Simpson on “The Simpsons,” gave an eigth-grader selling treats for school a jaw-dropping surprise during his sales pitch.

After asking his age (13), Cartwright introduces herself as a 10-year-old who goes to Springfield Elementary.

“I’m Bart Simpson, put ‘er there man.”

“That’s a really good impression,” the boy says. BUT THEN IT CLICKS.

WATCH his reaction below:

Our very own @nancycartwright charming the world as Bart from @TheSimpsons This is adorable! His face when he realizes is priceless! pic.twitter.com/CpPgvV2hCL — Spotted Cow (@SpottedCowEnt) March 24, 2017

Talk about making someone’s day!

