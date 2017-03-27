WATCH: Adele Performs in Rain in a Ball Gown

Trish March 27, 2017 1:15 PM
Adele capped off the final leg of her 25 world tour on Sunday by telling fans in New Zealand that she may be done with the road. “Touring isn’t something I’m good at,” Adele said from the stage in Auckland. “Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.” Adele’s tour promoter Michael Coppel had likewise warned in an interview last week with The Daily Telegraph, “We may never see her again.” (read more here) But what was really amazing about the show is that she performed in the pouring rain! And wearing a ball gown!!! Love Adele!!

When we were young 🖼️#adele #adeleconcert #adeleauckland #mtsmartstadium #auckland

A post shared by Nic Wang (@nicwon) on

Send my love (to your new lover) @adele #auckland #mtsmartstadium #adeleauckland #adeleconcert #adele

A post shared by Nic Wang (@nicwon) on

