WATCH: Adele Performs in Rain in a Ball Gown

Adele capped off the final leg of her 25 world tour on Sunday by telling fans in New Zealand that she may be done with the road. “Touring isn’t something I’m good at,” Adele said from the stage in Auckland. “Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.” Adele’s tour promoter Michael Coppel had likewise warned in an interview last week with The Daily Telegraph, “We may never see her again.” (read more here) But what was really amazing about the show is that she performed in the pouring rain! And wearing a ball gown!!! Love Adele!!
WATCH: Adele Performs in Rain in a Ball GownTrish March 27, 2017 1:15 PM
Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images for September Management