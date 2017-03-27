VIRAL VIDEO: Angry Queen’s Guardsman Yells at a Tourist in London

No one goofs off outside of St. James’s Palace in London on this guy’s watch and gets away with it.

A guard in one of those big, fuzzy hats yelled at a dancing man outside of the palace to knock it off.

The video’s going viral, because the guard had a thick Scottish accent that’s impossible to understand.  And he used a bunch of Scottish slang.

He basically told him to leave, and that he saw him do the same thing the day before.

It sounds like he’s saying, “Get yersel’ away!  Ye came and ye done this yesterday anaw, do him wan.  Turn the camera off.”

(BTW, the video was uploaded a few months ago, BEFORE the attack at the Parliament last week.)

 

