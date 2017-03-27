VIDEO: Student Notices Kids Sitting Alone at Lunch, Does Something About It.

Unfortunately, when the lunch bell rings at Boca High in Boca Raton, Florida (and most schools across the country) someone usually ends up sitting alone.

That’s why some students started a club called We Dine Together, whose mission is to make sure no one is starving for company.

Denis Estimon, who came to the United States from Haiti in first grade, is one of four students who helped create the group.

“To me it’s like … if we don’t try and go make that change, who’s going to do it?” he said.

This report aired yesterday morning on CBS Sunday Morning (the best show on TV IMO)