United Airlines Leggings Blunder Stirs Up Controversy

March 27, 2017 3:04 PM
After two teen girls weren’t allowed to board a flight this weekend because they were wearing leggings, United Airlines says regular-paying customers are welcome to wear leggings aboard its flights.

The girls were traveling Sunday under an employee travel pass, an airline spokesman said, and that includes a specific dress code.

The move sparked online criticism, including from comedian Sarah Silverman, who tweeted that she would change all her United flight bookings to other airlines for her tour next month.

“To our regular customers, your leggings are welcome,” United writes in a web letter to customers after the backlash.

Delta had some fun with the leggings controversy Monday, throwing some severe shade at United:

Ouch!

What do you think? Are leggings appropriate?

