United Airlines Leggings Blunder Stirs Up Controversy

After two teen girls weren’t allowed to board a flight this weekend because they were wearing leggings, United Airlines says regular-paying customers are welcome to wear leggings aboard its flights.

The girls were traveling Sunday under an employee travel pass, an airline spokesman said, and that includes a specific dress code.

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

The move sparked online criticism, including from comedian Sarah Silverman, who tweeted that she would change all her United flight bookings to other airlines for her tour next month.

Hey @united I fly a LOT. About to go on tour all April and changing all my @united flights to other airlines — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 26, 2017

“To our regular customers, your leggings are welcome,” United writes in a web letter to customers after the backlash.

Delta had some fun with the leggings controversy Monday, throwing some severe shade at United:

Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings. 😉) — Delta (@Delta) March 27, 2017

Ouch!

What do you think? Are leggings appropriate?

