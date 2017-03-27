Jon Gosselin’s Confirms New Career-‘Male Dancer’

Jon Gosselin has confirmed that he’s now performing as a stripper in New Jersey. The 39-year-old former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star tells Entertainment Tonight that he works at Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City as a DJ and promoter, as well as eye candy in the venue’s Men Untamed Revue Show. “I’m an integral part of the show,” he declares. “Being part of something is a blessing…I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own–I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.” When asked whether stripping was something he ever imagined himself doing, he responded the same way the rest of the world would: “No way!”