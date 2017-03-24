What’s Coming to/Leaving Netflix in April

With April (and hopefully, spring) around the corner, Netflix is gearing up for the hotly anticipated release of Casting JonBenet, the latest documentary about the more than 20-year-old unsolved murder of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey. As previously revealed, Casting JonBenet, whicih first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, will be a “hybrid” that looks at the murder and myths that have affected the “attitudes and beahivor of successive generations of local parents and children.”

Also arriving in April: the first season of Dear White People, a second round of Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down, a new Louis C.K. comedy special, and three seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass. Get excited!

NEW ON NETFLIX IN APRIL

April 1:

A Weekend with the Family

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Across the Universe

An American Tail

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster

Boy Bye

Born To Be Free

Cool Runnings

Good Witch: Season 2

Gremlins

Only for One Night

Richord Pryor: Live & Smokin’

Scooby-Doo

Schindler’s List

Something’s Gotta Give

Thunderstruck

Wynonna Earp: Season 1

Trouble with the Curve

Tropic Thunder

The Tenth Man

April 2:

The D Train

April 4:

Chewing Gum: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Louis C.K. 2017 – Netflix Original

April 6:

Disney’s The BFG

April 7:

El Faro De Las Orcas – Netflix Original Film

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 – Netflix Original

The Get Down: Part 2 – Netflix Original

Win It All – Netflix Original Film

April 8:

Kubo and the Two Strings

April 10:

Documentary Now!: Season 2

April 11:

Kevin Hart: What Now

April 12:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2

April 14:

Chelsea: Season 2 – Netflix Original

El Elegido

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return – Netflix Original

Sandy Wexler – Netflix Original Film

April 15:

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Slam – Netflix Original Film

April 18:

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs – Netflix Original

April 19:

A Plastic Ocean

April 21:

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Girlboss: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Sand Castle – Netflix Original Film

Tales by Light: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 – Netflix Original

The Prestige

Tramps- Netflix Original Film

April 22:

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3

The Secret Life of Pets

April 23:

Liv and Maddie: Season 4

Phantom

April 24:

Long Nights Short Mornings

April 25:

Disney’s Queen of Katwe

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared – Netflix Original Film

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding – Netflix Original

April 26:

Real Rescues: Season 6-7

Trust

April 27:

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 – Netflix Original

April 28:

A Murder in the Park

Casting JonBenet – Netflix Original

Dear White People: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Rodney King – Netflix Original Film

Small Crimes – Netflix Original Film

April 30:

Sofia the First: Season 3

LEAVING NETFLIX IN APRIL

April 1:

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1-2

Angel: Seasons 1-5

Better Off Ted: Season 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones: Seasons 1-4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1-7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1-8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rosewell: Seasons 1-3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Escapist

The Princess Bride

The Riches: Seasons 1-2

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files: Seasons 1-9

Vanilla Sky

April 3:

Collateral Damage

The Circle

April 7:

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

April 9:

Hero

April 10:

Legit: Season 1

Flower Girl

April 14:

The Lazarus Effect

April 15:

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

April 17:

American Dad! Season 6

April 26:

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

April 30:

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

