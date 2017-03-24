What’s Coming to/Leaving Netflix in April

With April (and hopefully, spring) around the corner, Netflix is gearing up for the hotly anticipated release of Casting JonBenet, the latest documentary about the more than 20-year-old unsolved murder of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey. As previously revealed, Casting JonBenet, whicih first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, will be a “hybrid” that looks at the murder and myths that have affected the “attitudes and beahivor of successive generations of local parents and children.”
Also arriving in April: the first season of Dear White People, a second round of Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down, a new Louis C.K. comedy special, and three seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass. Get excited!
NEW ON NETFLIX IN APRIL
April 1:
A Weekend with the Family
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Across the Universe
An American Tail
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster
Boy Bye
Born To Be Free
Cool Runnings
Good Witch: Season 2
Gremlins
Only for One Night
Richord Pryor: Live & Smokin’
Scooby-Doo
Schindler’s List
Something’s Gotta Give
Thunderstruck
Wynonna Earp: Season 1
Trouble with the Curve
Tropic Thunder
The Tenth Man
April 2:
The D Train
April 4:
Chewing Gum: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Louis C.K. 2017 – Netflix Original
April 6:
Disney’s The BFG
April 7:
El Faro De Las Orcas – Netflix Original Film
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 – Netflix Original
The Get Down: Part 2 – Netflix Original
Win It All – Netflix Original Film
April 8:
Kubo and the Two Strings
April 10:
Documentary Now!: Season 2
April 11:
Kevin Hart: What Now
April 12:
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2
April 14:
Chelsea: Season 2 – Netflix Original
El Elegido
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return – Netflix Original
Sandy Wexler – Netflix Original Film
April 15:
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Slam – Netflix Original Film
April 18:
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs – Netflix Original
April 19:
A Plastic Ocean
April 21:
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Girlboss: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Sand Castle – Netflix Original Film
Tales by Light: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 – Netflix Original
The Prestige
Tramps- Netflix Original Film
April 22:
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3
The Secret Life of Pets
April 23:
Liv and Maddie: Season 4
Phantom
April 24:
Long Nights Short Mornings
April 25:
Disney’s Queen of Katwe
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared – Netflix Original Film
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding – Netflix Original
April 26:
Real Rescues: Season 6-7
Trust
April 27:
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 – Netflix Original
April 28:
A Murder in the Park
Casting JonBenet – Netflix Original
Dear White People: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Rodney King – Netflix Original Film
Small Crimes – Netflix Original Film
April 30:
Sofia the First: Season 3
LEAVING NETFLIX IN APRIL
April 1:
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1-2
Angel: Seasons 1-5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1-4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1-7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1-8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rosewell: Seasons 1-3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1-2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1-9
Vanilla Sky
April 3:
Collateral Damage
The Circle
April 7:
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
April 9:
Hero
April 10:
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
April 14:
The Lazarus Effect
April 15:
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
April 17:
American Dad! Season 6
April 26:
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
April 30:
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense