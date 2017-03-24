Six Flags Random Act of Kindness for Capes for Kids Campaign!

Six Flags St. Louis is opening the 2017 season on Saturday, March 25 with Cape-A-Palooza: Capes for Kids Campaign! Guests can be a hero for a sick child by purchasing a superhero cape at the front gate on Saturday and Sunday. For each cape purchased, the park will donate a youth cape to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Guests purchasing the cape not only help out local kids in the community but will also be able to enjoy some exclusive ride time, after hours. (Find out more here.)

So in honor of that Six Flags gave us some passes to surprise kids with a Random Act of Kindness. (And THANKS to the girls gymnastics program at Concordia Turners for letting us invade their space. They offer youth classes like dance and martial arts as well as adult activities like aerobics and volleyball. For more info on Concordia Turners, click here.)

