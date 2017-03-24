It’s A Totally ’80s Weekend on 102.5 KEZK

It’s the first weekend of Spring in St. Louis! So to kick off longer days and better weather, we’re having a Totally ’80s Weekend!

All of your favorites from Cyndi Lauper and Madonna, to Prince and the Eurythmics — will be playing all weekend long!

We will kick off the party Friday, March 24th at noon with Trish Gazall!

So pull up your leg warmers, stick on some shoulder pads and break out the parachute pants this weekend with your favorite ’80s tunes on 102.5 KEZK.

Listen live: http://bit.ly/1sIoyZ6