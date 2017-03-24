Are You Cheap If You Hate Splitting The Check Equally?

Greg Hewitt March 24, 2017 9:05 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Restaurants, Splitting checks

I can’t stand it when situations like this arise.

My feeling has always been, “so what if I pay a little more than what I should have this time…so they ordered a glass of wine and I was fine with a club soda. Big deal! It all evens out in the end anyway, right?”

Not for some people…

They want to know the exact amount they owe, often risking the wrath (and rolling eyes) of their dining companion(s) and the poor waiter or waitress taking their order.

I think in most of these situations, the conflict boils down to how we view spending money…any money.  If you’re more of a “it all evens out in the end” person like me, chances are you’ll struggle dining with a penny pincher.

Which one are you?

