It’s easy to forget that “The Simpsons” was a spin-off of “The Tracey Ullman Show”, because it became so big on its own. “Family Matters” was also a spin-off, as was “Saved By the Bell”, and “The Facts of Life”.

But of course, not every spin-off is a success. “Entertainment Weekly” has a rundown of ’13 Short-Lived Spin-Offs.’ They are:

1. The “Happy Days” spin-off “Joanie Loves Chachi”, which lasted 17 episodes over two seasons.

2. The “Friends” spin-off “Joey”, which lasted 46 episodes over two seasons, although eight of them went unaired.

3. The “Alice” spin-off “Flo”, which lasted 29 episodes over two seasons.

4. The “X-Files” spin-off “The Lone Gunmen”, which lasted just 13 episodes.

5. The “All in the Family” spin-off “Gloria”, which lasted 21 episodes.

6. The “Jeffersons” spin-off “Checking In”, which lasted a whopping four episodes.

7. The “Three’s Company” spin-off “Three’s a Crowd”, which lasted 22 episodes.

8. The “Three’s Company” spin-off “The Ropers”, which lasted 28 episodes over two seasons.

9. The “Baywatch” spin-off “Baywatch Nights”, which lasted 44 episodes over two seasons.

10. The “Cheers” spin-off “The Tortellis”, which lasted just 13 episodes.

11. The “Golden Girls” spin-off “The Golden Palace”, which lasted 24 episodes.

12. The “Brady Bunch” spin-off “The Brady Brides”, which lasted just 10 episodes.

13. The “Dukes of Hazzard” spin-off “Enos”, which lasted just 18 episodes.

(Some other forgotten shows that didn’t catch on include: The “Bewitched” spin-off “Tabitha” . . . the “Law & Order” spin-off “Deadline” . . . the “Dawson’s Creek” spin-off “Young Americans” . . .)

(The “Designing Women” spin-off “Women of the House” . . . the “Melrose Place” spin-off “Models Inc.” . . . and the “M*A*S*H” spin-off “AfterMASH”! It was cancelled nine episodes in, and was later called one of the 10 worst television shows of all time by “TV Guide”.)