13 Short-Lived Spin-Offs

It’s easy to forget that “The Simpsons” was a spin-off of “The Tracey Ullman Show”, because it became so big on its own.  “Family Matters” was also a spin-off, as was “Saved By the Bell”, and “The Facts of Life”.

But of course, not every spin-off is a success.  “Entertainment Weekly” has a rundown of ’13 Short-Lived Spin-Offs.’  They are:

 

1.  The “Happy Days” spin-off “Joanie Loves Chachi”, which lasted 17 episodes over two seasons.

 

2.  The “Friends” spin-off “Joey”, which lasted 46 episodes over two seasons, although eight of them went unaired.

 

3.  The “Alice” spin-off “Flo”, which lasted 29 episodes over two seasons.

 

4.  The “X-Files” spin-off “The Lone Gunmen”, which lasted just 13 episodes.

 

5.  The “All in the Family” spin-off “Gloria”, which lasted 21 episodes.

 

6.  The “Jeffersons” spin-off “Checking In”, which lasted a whopping four episodes.

 

7.  The “Three’s Company” spin-off “Three’s a Crowd”, which lasted 22 episodes.

 

8.  The “Three’s Company” spin-off “The Ropers”, which lasted 28 episodes over two seasons.

 

9.  The “Baywatch” spin-off “Baywatch Nights”, which lasted 44 episodes over two seasons.

 

10.  The “Cheers” spin-off “The Tortellis”, which lasted just 13 episodes.

 

11.  The “Golden Girls” spin-off “The Golden Palace”, which lasted 24 episodes.

 

12.  The “Brady Bunch” spin-off “The Brady Brides”, which lasted just 10 episodes.

 

13.  The “Dukes of Hazzard” spin-off “Enos”, which lasted just 18 episodes.

 

Click here to check out the full list. 

 

(Some other forgotten shows that didn’t catch on include:  The “Bewitched” spin-off “Tabitha” . . . the “Law & Order” spin-off “Deadline” . . . the “Dawson’s Creek” spin-off “Young Americans” . . .)

 

 

(The “Designing Women” spin-off “Women of the House” . . . the “Melrose Place” spin-off “Models Inc.” . . . and the “M*A*S*H” spin-off “AfterMASH”!  It was cancelled nine episodes in, and was later called one of the 10 worst television shows of all time by “TV Guide”.)

