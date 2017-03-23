Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Answer Google Questions

Trish March 23, 2017
Filed Under: Jake Gyllenhaal, Life, Ryan Reynolds, Trish's Trash

What questions do people Google most about Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal? The co-stars of the upcoming movie Life found out today when they answered the search engine’s most common autocompleted questions about them in a new video for Wired. Reynolds got hilarious questions like, “Is Ryan Reynolds Debbie Reynolds’ son?”  His second-most popular question… “Is Ryan Reynolds related to Ryan Gosling?”

