Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Answer Google Questions

What questions do people Google most about Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal? The co-stars of the upcoming movie Life found out today when they answered the search engine’s most common autocompleted questions about them in a new video for Wired. Reynolds got hilarious questions like, “Is Ryan Reynolds Debbie Reynolds’ son?” His second-most popular question… “Is Ryan Reynolds related to Ryan Gosling?”
Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Answer Google QuestionsTrish March 23, 2017 10:23 AM
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 18: Actors Ryan Reynolds (L) and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the "Life" premiere during 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals at the ZACH Theatre on March 18, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)