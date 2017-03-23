Rick Astley Covers Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’

March 23, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: ed sheeran, Music, Rick Astley, Shape of You

Pop star of the ’80s and Internet fixture of the ’00s Rick Astley has hopped onto the Ed Sheeran bandwagon (along with everyone else) by covering the singer-songwriter’s popular “Shape Of You” single.

This was during his U.K. tour Tuesday night (March 21), where the English crooner grooved to the familiar beats of Sheeran. He got the crowd going with the pop track, neon lights and all, to match the stylistic sound of the song.

The audience immediately cheered the musician on as soon as the well-known melody played throughout the arena. Not missing a beat, Astley sang with a deeper tone than the Grammy-winning artist, putting his own spin on the track with a bluesy pop sound, but still keeping up with the upbeat tempo.

Watch Rick Astley cover Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live