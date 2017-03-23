Rick Astley Covers Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’

Pop star of the ’80s and Internet fixture of the ’00s Rick Astley has hopped onto the Ed Sheeran bandwagon (along with everyone else) by covering the singer-songwriter’s popular “Shape Of You” single.

This was during his U.K. tour Tuesday night (March 21), where the English crooner grooved to the familiar beats of Sheeran. He got the crowd going with the pop track, neon lights and all, to match the stylistic sound of the song.

The audience immediately cheered the musician on as soon as the well-known melody played throughout the arena. Not missing a beat, Astley sang with a deeper tone than the Grammy-winning artist, putting his own spin on the track with a bluesy pop sound, but still keeping up with the upbeat tempo.

Watch Rick Astley cover Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” below: