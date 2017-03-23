Do You Put One Space or Two After a Period???

Um what??? I was taught two spaces after a period!! I’m really doing it the wrong way? When I started high school we still had typing classes WITH typewriters!!! I think I just aged myself. By my senior year we were using computers but still. I was always taught to put two spaces after a period to begin a new sentence. Now I see THIS from Business Insider–

The people who study and design the typewritten word decided long ago that we should use one space, not two, between sentences. That convention was not arrived at casually. James Felici, author of the The Complete Manual of Typography, points out that the early history of type is one of inconsistent spacing.

Most ordinary people would know the one-space rule, too, if it weren’t for a quirk of history. In the middle of the last century, a now-outmoded technology—the manual typewriter—invaded the American workplace. To accommodate that machine’s shortcomings, everyone began to type wrong. And even though we no longer use typewriters, we all still type like we do.

Well I never got the memo and had no idea my two-space typing style made people angry! LOL. It's a hard habit to break but I guess I'll try? I wouldn't want the internet mad at me.