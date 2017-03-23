102 Things To Do In St. Louis This Spring 2017

1. Missouri Botanical Garden: It’s hard to think of a more perfect place to kick off our spring list than the Missouri Botanical Garden! MoBot is a world-class botanical garden, featuring the first geodesic-domed Climatron to house tropical plants and waterfalls, extensive rose gardens and a massive children’s play garden. Admission to the garden is free for kids 12 and under and $8 for ages 13 and up. There is a discount for St. Louis City and County residents and residents can also get in for free on Wednesday and Saturday mornings before noon.

2. Play Sand Volleyball: Whether you get a league together or just want to enjoy a nice friendly competition, St. Louis has plenty of sand volleyball courts to enjoy in the area. STL Sandbar Sports Complex is a great place to get started!

3. Zipline: Enjoy the fresh spring air from a couple hundred feet above the ground at one the St. Louis area zipline attractions. Get the adrenaline rush you’ve been missing all winter long at the Grafton Zipline at Aerie’s Winery, the Caveman Zipline at Meramec Caverns or at Go Ape Creve Coeur.

4. Skyview Drive-In: Think the drive-in is more of a summer thing? Think again! Belleville’s Skyview Drive-In is already open for the season and shows double features on Friday and Saturday nights.

5. Take a Hike: Take a hike through the scenic park Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton. The park offers miles of woodland trails, all well-marked, with heartstopping views from the bluffs. Or if a nice spring walk is more your pace, check out this list of our favorite walking trails around St. Louis.



6. Claverach Farm: As the crops and plants begin to flourish, venture out to Claverach Farm – 300 acres of rugged farmland – and enjoy a farm to table dining experience. Reservations are required.



You Might Also Like: 50 St. Louis Date Ideas

7. Food Trucks: Looking for a quick lunch on the go in St. Louis? Just look on some of the most popular street corners and you’ll probably see a food truck. With the vast variety of food options prepared and served from the windows of several different food trucks, there is sure to be a lunch that satisfies everyone’s taste buds. Be sure to check ShowMeFoodTrucks.com before making your plans.



8. Bake a Spring Treat: Get inspired by the return of spring colors and creatures with these easy sweets like these no-bake bird nest treats or spring confetti bars. Yum!

9. Take a River Cruise: Take a relaxing cruise and discover the best view of the St. Louis skyline from replica nineteenth-century paddle-wheel riverboats, the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer with Gateway Arch Riverboat Cruises. They were brought to St. Louis in 1964 so spectators could get a close-up view of the Arch as it was being constructed, and are the only riverboats on the St. Louis Riverfront today.

10. Have a Relaxing Weekend Brunch: Spring means sitting outside and enjoying a Sunday Brunch. Check out the outdoor seating at Death in the Afternoon, First Watch in Clayton or Wild Flower. A few of our other personal favorites – Rooster, Chris’ Pancake House and City Diner.



Next Page >>