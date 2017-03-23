81. Missouri History Museum: Get involved with a bit of history at the Missouri History Museum. Admission is always free, but some fees apply to certain exhibits. This spring, check out the new exhibit Lost Buildings of St. Louis for free. Many of the most fascinating buildings to ever dot the St. Louis landscape have been lost to time, disaster, or destruction. In this exhibit, the stories behind several of these buildings will be brought back to life.

82. Cahokia Mounds: One of the coolest attractions located in our backyard that’s packed with tons of history is Cahokia Mounds. Explore each mound by name or number and learn about their archaeological importance. Or, just visit the park to witness the beautiful surrounding and maybe even see deer grazing in the prairie.

83. World Bird Sanctuary: The World Bird Sanctuary is a unique attraction with more than 305 acres & more than 200 animals to check out. Open from 8 AM – 5 PM daily, it’s free for all to attend. They also feature seasonal shows, nature trails, educational programs & picnic pavilions for it’s patrons. Definitely go out for their live displays of Bald Eagles, hawks, falcons vultures and much, much more!

84. Laumeier Sculpture Park: If you love art and taking strolls in the park, Laumeier Sculpture Park is for you! This park was designed to encourage creative thinking through exhibitions, educational programs and contemporary art in the outdoors. Learn more here.

85. Cathedral Basilica: The Cathedral Basilica is a work of art all on its own. Definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of architectural design. Guided tours are offered between 10 AM – 4 PM on weekdays. Call their office to schedule your tour.

86. Gateway Arch: The iconic St. Louis experience that never gets old – you have to go up in the Gateway Arch! To take a trip up to the top, it cost $10 for adults 16 and up, $5 for children 3-15 years old. No matter how many you times you’ve been in the Arch before, the view from up top is like nothing else in the city. The Arch grounds are under construction, but the Arch tram rides are still running with limited availability.

87. City Garden: In the heart of downtown St. Louis is the perfect place for some springtime fun – the City Garden. Located at 801 Market Street, City Garden features fountains, wading pools and tons of climbable artwork. The water fountains will be running again starting April 1st. The kids will love running through the water features and when it gets closer to evening (by the way, it’s open until 10pm), the lights make it even more fun. Did we mention City Garden is completely FREE?

88. Horse Races: Nothing matches the excitement of live horse racing at Fairmount Park. From the powerful horses to the big money you can win, its perfect activity for weekend fun this spring.

89. Backyard Camp-Out: With the warm days and cooler nights, spring is a great time plan a night in your own backyard. Get the fire pit going, some blankets and some lawn chairs and you’ve got a perfect spring evening with all the comforts of being at home. Make sure to get enough sticks for roasting marshmallows and if you’re feeling really adventurous, pitch a tent in the backyard and have a camp-out, only this one has indoor plumbing just a few steps away.

90. Grill-fest: The weather is beautiful, there’s a breeze in the air, the kids are full of energy – it’s time to send out a mass text, get some people in the backyard and fire up the grill. Some days, there’s nothing better than a cold beer in one hand and a hot brat in the other.

