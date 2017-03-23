61. Myseum: This is the St. Louis area’s newest spot for kids to have fun while learning. Myseum has interactive exhibits that are scientifically fun and unique including a magnetic bridge, liquid crystal wall, vertical wind tubes, air vortex cannon, a dino dig area, musical trash cans, laser harp and so much more. Admission is free for kids 1 and under, $10.95 for kids from 2-17, $5.95 for adults 18-59 and $4.95 for adults 60 and older.

62. Creve Coeur Park: The lush park surrounding Creve Coeur lake is a popular spot for bikers, joggers, boaters and families. The 320-acre lake is often dotted with sailboats, and the lake is stocked for fishermen. The park has great picnic spots, including about a dozen with barbecue pits. You can reserve rental boats or bikes online or by calling (314) 330-4692.

63. Suson Park: One of St. Louis’ favorite lakeside park to enjoy with young kids is Suson Park, hands down. The pretty lake is popular with ducks and geese as well as fishermen, and picnic facilities and a playground are available. But the highlight of the park is the working animal farm, where kids can get up close and personal with cows, chickens, horses, pigs and more. It’s a treat for the kids, and it is absolutely FREE, although donations are accepted. The animal farm is open daily starting in April from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

64. Human Foosball: Grab a group of 12 friends and get ready to play some foosball…only this time, you’ll be on the field, not just turning the knobs. You can play human foosball for just $7 per person at Great American Human Foosball on Morganford and on their website, they say it’s “the most fun you’ve had in a long time!” Definitely worth a visit this spring.

65. Saint Louis Zoo: Who doesn’t love going to The Saint Louis Zoo? It’s free, and always a great time with family and friends. If you haven’t seen Kali the polar bear yet, it’s a must-see attraction! Check their website for the latest events and attractions. There’s always something fun going on at the Zoo!

66. St. Louis Art Museum: Check out some great art exhibits and get a little culture at the Saint Louis Art Museum and enjoy free entry to special exhibits on Fridays!

67. Butterfly House: Do you live in St. Louis County? Then enjoy the Butterfly House for free on the first Tuesday of every month from 9 AM – 11 AM! Regular admission is just $4 for kids 3-12 and $6 ages 12 and up.

68. Union Station: Have you had the chance to check out Union Station’s Grand Hall Light Show? It’s very cool laser light show narrated by John Goodman, Jon Hamm, Joe Buck, Bob Costas, and Guy Phillips!

69. Jewel Box in Forest Park: Another iconic fixture is the Jewel Box in Forest Park. Full of seasonal flowers, the Jewel Box is a place worth checking out just for it’s beauty. The Jewel Box is open to the public on Monday through Friday, from 9 AM to 4 PM ; on Saturday, from 9 to 11AM.; and on Sunday, from 9 AM to 2 PM. Admission is $1 per person, but it is free on Monday and Tuesday from 9 AM until noon.

70. City Museum: If you haven’t spent some time at the City Museum you don’t know what you’re missing! It’s the ultimate playground for kids and adults and what can we say other than, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen. Kids 2 and under are free, and it’s $12 for everyone over 3. If you’re looking for a little discount, stop by after 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays (they’re open until midnight) and it’ll only cost you 10 bucks per person.

