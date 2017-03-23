51. Build a Blanket Fort: It doesn’t matter how old you are, there is something about building a fort under all the blankets in your house that makes life a little more simple and cozy on those rainy spring days. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

52. Photo Walk: Boost your creativity by going on a walk around your neighborhood, downtown St. Louis, or a nearby park and taking photos of what’s around you. Take the time to appreciate the beauty all around you that you might not notice on an average day.

53. Mississippi River Cruise: Take a trip back in time on a steamboat ride on the Mississippi River. Take a one-hour sightseeing cruise and learn about the history of St. Louis and the importance of the river in this city. Tickets for these cruises are $18 for adults, $8 for kids 3-15 and free for kids under 3.

54. Dog Parks: St. Louis has created lots of public spaces for its four-legged residents. When your best furry friend needs to stretch his legs or find a pal to play with, bring him to one of STL’s amazing dog parks. He’ll love the opportunity to run, play and sniff shrubbery while you relax with a book or chat with another human.

55. Sketching Classes: Have your creative juices been calling to you? Spring may be the perfect time to allow them to blossom. St. Louis has a number of educational opportunities for you to take sketching classes to do just that. Draw upon these resources and draw your way to a new and creative you in 2017.

56. Fishing: Get out and enjoy the spring air and spend the day fishing. Head to Jefferson Lake in Forest Park (just south of Steinberg Ice Skating Rink), find a fishing spot on the on-acre lake at Lafayette Park or drop a line in the lake at Creve Coeur Park.

57. Scavenger Hunt: Shake off the cabin fever and get out and about in your neighborhood by planning a scavenger hunt. Get your group together, pick a theme, make a list of items to find, set the ground rules and get going! And, check out this list of tips for mapping out a scavenger hunt.

58. Backyard Obstacle Course: A swing set can get pretty boring after awhile. Spice up backyard fun with an obstacle course Hula hoops, jump rope, a few strokes in the pool, run around a tree twice, blow some bubbles, and the first to score a basket in the basketball goal wins! Use your imagination to create a unique obstacle course for your kiddos.

59. Zachary’s Playground: This playground in Lake St. Louis was recently ranked the No. 1 playground in America by the Early Childhood Education (ECE) Zone. The city of Lake St. Louis partnered with Unlimited Play and the St. Charles County Disability Resource Board to build the playground, which is accessible to children of all abilities. Zachary’s Playground, located at 8392 Orf Road, opened in 2007 and features a castle and boat theme structure, swings, a music section, water spray pad, climbing net and slides.

60. Star Gazing: Looking for a romantic night outside? Grab a blanket, bottle of wine, get out of city limits and sit under the stars. Broemmelsiek Park Astronomy Site near St. Charles is a great place to see stars – part of the park is dedicated to stargazers. Or, check out the planetarium at the Saint Louis Science Center, and learn about stars, planets and galaxies that are worlds away.

