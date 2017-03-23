41. Food Trucks: Looking for a quick lunch on the go in St. Louis? Just look on some of the most popular street corners and you’ll probably see a food truck. With the vast variety of food options prepared and served from the windows of several different food trucks, there is sure to be a lunch that satisfies everyone’s taste buds. Be sure to check ShowMeFoodTrucks.com before heading out to plan a picnic or lunch on the run.

42. Grow A Spring Herb Garden: Spring is the best time of year to start planting those garden herbs. It doesn’t matter if you have a yard for planting or if you live in an apartment and need to keep those herbs to an indoor planter. In fact, many of these herbs do better indoors, since you can regulate the direct sunlight. Fresh herbs make a huge difference when cooking, and you’ll find the flavors so much stronger than those dried jars of herbs you pick up at the grocery store. Try growing basil, dill, chives and parsley with these tips.

43. Yard Sale: Is junk cluttering up your trunk? Have some stuff in storage itching to see the sun? After you’ve done all of your spring cleaning, gather the stuff you don’t want for a good ol’ fashioned yard sale. You can use your new-found cash for a quick couple’s getaway, or put it toward a vacation for the whole family.

44. Spring Crafts: Home improvement stores like The Home Depot and Lowe’s offer free workshops for kids to make a spring project to take home. From planters to bird feeders, your kids will love getting to do a hands-on craft and learn how to use tools.

45. Decorate With Umbrellas: Use April showers as home decor inspiration with these cute, DIY projects. They’ll freshen up your front door with a unique springtime flair.

46. Wine & Painting: Spend a few hours with a group of friends painting a work of art to take home and enjoying your favorite wines. Wine and painting party spots like Pinot’s Palette, Sips & Splatters, Painting with a Twist and others offer a fun night out and the good news…you don’t have to be an experienced painter to participate.

47. Train Ride: Take a day trip the whole family will love. Start at the Kirkwood train station and ride to Hermann, Missouri for a bite to eat, antique shopping and, for the grown-ups, maybe a stop at the wineries. When you’re back in Kirkwood, make a stop at the Sugar Shack for the kiddos. Well, maybe not just for the kids – the old-time candy shop feel at the Sugar Shack is something adults will love too!

48. Spring Cleaning: Yes, it’s that time of year – time for spring cleaning. But cleaning doesn’t have to be a chore, make a list of the cleaning projects you want to accomplish, put on some of your favorite radio station (hint, hint, KEZK) and bring the fresh feel of spring into your home. You’ll feel so much better once you’ve spring cleaned the whole house!

49. Volunteer: The benefits of volunteering are innumerable. Not only does volunteering give you the chance to help others in your community, but it’s also good for your physical and emotional health, particularly if you are enjoying the volunteer work. If you love giving your time to make your city a better place to live, find local charities and organizations that could use a helping hand and bring the whole family.

50. Tie Dye: Get inspired by the bright spring colors and spend the day outside and do tie dye project with the kids. Tie dye crafts are a great way to breathe new life into old clothes. Try tie-dying shirts, socks, or a picnic blanket.

