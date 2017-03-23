91. Color a Spring Picture: Coloring books for adults are all the rage these days. Brighten up your work space by coloring a spring picture. Not only will it look nice hanging on the wall, coloring helps you de-stress, too!

92. Cooking Class: Get inspired by the season and try some new spring dishes by taking a cooking class. St. Louis area grocery stores like Dierbergs and Schnucks offer a variety of cooking classes and you can also register for classes at The Kitchen Conservatory in Richmond Heights.

93. Lone Elk Park: Enjoy some wildlife at Lone Elk Park. Bison, wild turkey, elk & deer roam freely in these parts and is a unique way to experience wildlife near your backyard.

94. Wineries: Spend a nice spring day enjoying the great local wineries in Missouri and Illinois. Here are a few of our favorites: Noboleis, Willa Antonio, Hidden Lake, St. James, Augusta, Stone Hill, Vance Vineyards, Cedar Lake Cellars and Stone Hill. That should keep you busy all season!

95. Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum: Take a trip to the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum at Ballpark Villagel. You’ll see relics stretching across the history of the storied franchise, including one-of-a-kind stadium models showing each of the Birds’ homes, authentic bats and a historic broadcast booth. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for kids and children 3 and under are free.

96. Madison County Transit Trails: Grab your bike and hit the Madison County Transit trails, a 100-mile trail system with several separate bikeways. You can pedal past bluffs, prairie grass, the Mississippi river and historic homes.

97. Shaw Nature Reserve: Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit is open year-round, 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. until sunset, and it’s a go-to destination to unwind. On a nice fall day, head out to the Reserve to observe wildlife, go hiking, take a wagon ride, enjoy a picnic on the prairie and much more. Admission is $5 for adults, and $3 for seniors and children.

98. Fox Theater Tour: Surely you’ve seen a play or musical at the Fabulous Fox, but did you know you can take a tour of the historic theater? Tours are offered Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Seniors, students & children are $6 and adults are $8.

99. Demolition Ball: What do you get when you combine hockey, football, polo, basketball and bumper cars? Demolition Ball, of course! If you need a fun, fast-paced way to bond with a group of friends or work associates, check out Demolition Ball in St. Charles. It’s just under $12 per person.

100. St. Louis Walk of Fame: Where can you see Stan Musial, Chuck Berry, Ulysses S. Grant and other iconic St. Louisans all in one place? On the St. Louis Walk of Fame on Delmar, of course! Take a stroll down the Walk to see stars commemorating the city’s biggest names.

101. Delmar Loop Planet Walk: Take a stroll down the Delmar Loop Planet Walk, stretching from the Moonrise Hotel to Cicero’s, to learn about the Solar System as well as the Delmar Neighborhood.

102. World Chess Hall of Fame: Did you know that St. Louis is home to the World Chess Hall of Fame? Located in the Central West End, the World Chess Hall of Fame offers great exhibits about the game as well as the world’s biggest chess piece. Go snap a picture with it!

